Berks County native among victims killed in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

While the Colorado Springs community is mourning the loss of several people due to the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the Berks County community is grieving the loss of one of the victims who was from the Delaware Valley.

Anderson Aldrich, 22, is facing murder and hate crime charges in relation to the shooting at Club Q on Sunday.

Police in Colorado Springs identified the shooting victims as Ashely Paugh, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance and Derrick Rump. Authorities say 17 other people were injured the shooting.

Shooting victims, clockwise from upper-right: Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance (family photos via CSPD)

Rump, who was working as a bartender at the club, was from Berks County and graduated from Kutztown High School in 2002.

The school district released a statement in part saying, "It is with great sadness that the Kutztown community grieves the loss of Derrick Rump. Derrick was a quiet, kind, helpful, cooperative student who loved art and music. He was well thought of by his peers and teachers. Tragedies like this are hard to process and comprehend."

The shooting ended when army veteran Rich Fierro, who was also inside the nightclub, grabbed a handgun from the suspect and hit him with it, according to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Fierro credited his quick thinking to his combat experience and he's one of the two men being hailed a hero for jumping into action.

"It’s the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one get hurt. I tried to bring everybody back," he said