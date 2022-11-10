Berks County police seek suspects in tri-state Walmart store thefts

article

Police across the region are on alert for a group participating in retail theft of various Walmart stores.

The Caernarvon Township Police Department, in Morgantown, announced Thursday a trio had stolen computers and televisions from a Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in late October.

Officials went on to say the three have committed similar thefts across the region, including Walmarts in Audubon, N.J., Middletown, Del., Boothwyn and Norristown, in Pa.

The men arrive in the later evening hours, anywhere from 9 p.m. through nearly 11 p.m. and load carts with electronics and televisions. One of the men leaves the store to get a vehicle, while the other two remain inside, near rear doors.

When the vehicle pulls up, they load up with the items from the carts and drive off. Police say they believe a newer black Jeep Grand Cherokee, with black rims, is the vehicle in question.

On October 16, at a Walmart in Berks County, an employee confronted the men while they were participating in a similar theft. One of the men pulled up his shirt to display a weapon and threatened the employee.

The Caernarvon Township police put out the release regarding the Walmart theft on October 22, at 9:30 at night.

They say one man has a thin build and in his 30s to 40s, wearing a surgical mask. The second man is a medium to heavy-set man in his 30s to 40s and wearing a surgical mask. The third has a medium build and was wearing a black White Sox cap.

Anyone with information regarding the crime ring or knowledge of the incidents should contact the Caernarvon Township police at 610-286-1012.