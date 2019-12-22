Berks County shelter will deliver adoptable pets to forever homes on Christmas morning

article

A Berks County animal shelter will deliver the ultimate Christmas present to families on Wednesday morning: homeless pets who need forever homes.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) is continuing its tradition of offering Christmas morning deliveries of adoptable kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.

For a $300 fee — which includes the adoption and delivery fee of the pet — adopters can choose their pets at the Birdsboro shelter from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

ARL “elves” will then deliver the pets to the adopters’ homes on Christmas morning, along with stockings filled with treats and goodies.

For those interested in adopting a shelter pet, but who have missed the Santa Paws Adoption window, ARL is open for adoptions year-round.

The shelter typically houses up to 60 dogs and more than 100 cats. Its barn also houses farm animals such as horses, ponies, donkeys, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens.

