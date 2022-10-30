Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room

article

Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!

Cailyn Cow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level.

"The best part of the job is the comradery among the fans," Chow said.

Well Chow certainly picked the perfect season to experience Philadelphia's magical love for their teams.

She's had a front-row seat to the start of the Phillies incredible post-season, and now Chow will have the best seat in the house for what's bound to be a legendary World Series run.

However, being a ballgirl isn't Chow's main job. Most of the time you'll find her in the O.R. as a surgical urological physician assistant at Penn Presbyterian.

"Half of the week im in the O.R., helping out with prostate and kidney removal to treat prostate and kidney cancer," she said.

While balancing both jobs can be challenging - especially when GameDay falls on surgery day - Chow says it's worth every sacrifice.

"It's a lot of time management and long hours, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything," she said.