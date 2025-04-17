The 'Best US Main Street' is in Pennsylvania: Here's where

article

The Brief Main Street in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was named the best in the country this year. It was given the title by the USA Today Reader's Choice Rewards.



Have you ever been to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania? Then you've probably walked down an award-winning street.

What we know:

USA Today Reader's Choice Rewards just named Bethlehem's Main Street the "Best Main Street" in the United States for 2025.

The popular street grabbed the top spot thanks to its dining options, bars, chocolate trail and historic hotel.

It outranked nine other main streets across the country. Here are the Top 10:

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Emporia, Kansas Ogden, Utah Howell, Michigan Grapevine, Texas Virginia City, Nevada McMinnville, Oregon Paso Robles, California Winchester, Virginia Safety Harbor, Florida

What you can do:

Bethlehem is less than an hour and a half away from Philadelphia. So, if you're looking for a charming weekend getaway, this is the spot!