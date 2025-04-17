The 'Best US Main Street' is in Pennsylvania: Here's where
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Have you ever been to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania? Then you've probably walked down an award-winning street.
What we know:
USA Today Reader's Choice Rewards just named Bethlehem's Main Street the "Best Main Street" in the United States for 2025.
The popular street grabbed the top spot thanks to its dining options, bars, chocolate trail and historic hotel.
It outranked nine other main streets across the country. Here are the Top 10:
- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Emporia, Kansas
- Ogden, Utah
- Howell, Michigan
- Grapevine, Texas
- Virginia City, Nevada
- McMinnville, Oregon
- Paso Robles, California
- Winchester, Virginia
- Safety Harbor, Florida
What you can do:
Bethlehem is less than an hour and a half away from Philadelphia. So, if you're looking for a charming weekend getaway, this is the spot!
The Source: Information from this article was provided by USA Today.