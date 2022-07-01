Best, worst states for summer road trips in 2022: report

article

If you are planning to hit the road this summer but are not sure where to go, you might want to consider New York state.

That is according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for summer road trips in 2022. The Empire State was at the top of its list.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 32 metrics in three categories: costs, safety and activities.

LAS VEGAS ‘PROPERTY SPOUSES’ WHO RENOVATE RVS ARE TESTAMENT TO VEHICLE’S POPULARITY DESPITE INFLATION

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked based on specific metrics.

For example, the report found that Georgia has the lowest average gas prices , while three states – Nevada, Hawaii and California – tied for the state with the highest average gas prices,

TIPS FOR ROAD TRIPPING WITH DOGS, FROM PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN A VAN YEAR-ROUND

Ohio was found to have the lowest average cost of car repairs, while California was found to have the highest.

Mississippi had the lowest cost of camping while Illinois and California had the highest cost of camping.

HOW TO ROAD TRIP WITH KIDS, FROM PARENTS WHO LIVE IN A BUS YEAR-ROUND

WalletHub found that five states – Alaska, Hawaii, California, Florida and Washington – tied for the state with the highest percentage of total area designated as national parkland, while Illinois had the lowest percentage.

Meanwhile, Oregon was found to have the most scenic byways, while Connecticut was found to have the fewest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for summer road trips this year , according to WalletHub.

Best state road trip destinations this summer

FILE - People walk across 42nd Steet as the sun sets on June 6, 2022, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

1. New York

2. Minnesota

3. Texas

4. Louisiana

5. Maine

6. Ohio

7. North Carolina

8. Idaho

9. Florida

10. Wyoming

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Worst state road trip destinations this summer

FILE - Downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia, a city in the north central region of the state where U.S. Route 50 and Interstate I79 intersect. (Kristian Thacker/For the Washington Post)

41. West Virginia

42. New Hampshire

43. Maryland

44. Oregon

45. New Jersey

46. Arkansas

47. Montana

48. Delaware

49. Connecticut

50. Rhode Island

Read more on FOX Business.