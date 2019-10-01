Bethlehem city officials consider raising cost of parking and fines

Residents and business owners in Bethlehem are concerned over possible parking increases around town.

People plunking in quarters in Bethlehem's business districts say they know how easy it is to overstay what you paid and the consequences of an expire meter.

"I have a parking ticket. $10 and after 14 days, 30 bucks not so great," Pat Hess told FOX 29's Joyce Evans.

Hess says he's even hotter to hear the next ticket he may get could cost him much more if city officials decided to raise the fine.

"I think that's ridiculous. I think it's ridiculous already," he said.

How much is being considered may vary, but people who visit and especially those who work downtown say they're already overburdened by recent increases in the cost of meter parking from $1 to $1.50 an hour and steeper increases for city-owned off-street parking, parking lots and garages.

Business owner John Saraceno fears increases in new foot traffic downtown may be short-lived. Others believe it may encourage drivers to keep the meter paid up.