Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run in Fairmount Park: police

An investigation is underway after police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairmount Park Tuesday morning.

What we know:

On Tuesday at around 9:52 a.m., police say a fatal vehicle and bicycle crash occurred on the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue.

According to preliminary details, police say a black Dodge Charger and a black Chrysler were traveling north on Belmont Avenue at a high rate of speed as they approached Avenue of the Republic.

Then, police say a bicyclist was traveling east on Avenue of the Republic when he was struck by one of the vehicles.

The victim was ejected onto the road due to the impact.

Medics transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

While headed to the crash scene, investigators say they saw a black Dodge Charger on the 3200 block of Sedgley, parked on the side of the highway with several males inspecting the front end of the vehicle.

What's next:

Officers stopped to investigate and seized the vehicle for further examination.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.