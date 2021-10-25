Biden approves major disaster declaration in Delaware

article

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in Delaware due to the heavy rains and severe flash flooding that left marked damage in the state.

In a Sept. 17 letter, Delaware Governor John Carney stated, ""Tropical Depression Ida interacted with a frontal system (and) produced 100-year rainfall returns in the Brandywine Creek basin. Heavy rains in Pennsylvania fell into Brandywine Creek, and flooding runoff flowed into Delaware on September 2, 2021. "

On Sunday, President Biden ordered federal assistant to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

"We are grateful that the request to aid affected governments and nonprofits, was approved and are hopeful that FEMA will be able to provide support directly to our residents who are still struggling to recover from this historic event," said Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) Director AJ Schall.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter