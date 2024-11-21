Big Rusty Wildfire: NJ police asking for help with 'suspicious' fire

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help to determine what caused one of many wildfires that have torched the state this month.

Big Rusty Wildfire is now fully contained after burning through 40 acres of land in Burlington County’s Hainesport neighborhood earlier this week.

The flames came just feet away from the 'Big Rusty' monument located on State Highway 38, along with several homes.

Police have deemed the nature of the fire as "suspicious," and are looking for any witnesses to come forward.

It comes as two teenage boys were charged with arson for another wildfire in Burlington County last month.