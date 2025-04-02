Person struck, killed by Amtrak train near SEPTA Cornwells Heights station: officials

The Brief A person has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon. Train service in the area has been affected. The victim's identity, along with further details, have yet to be released.



Officials say a train fatally struck a victim in Bucks County, temporarily halting service for Amtrak and SEPTA Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

SEPTA says a victim has died after being hit by an Amtrak train near the Cornwells Heights Station.

Train service was shut down in both directions for Amtrak Northeast for about an hour, but has since resumed with expected delays.

SEPTA still says regional rail service is suspended "until further notice."

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about the deadly incident, and the victim has not been identified.