Person struck, killed by Amtrak train near SEPTA Cornwells Heights station: officials
CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. - Officials say a train fatally struck a victim in Bucks County, temporarily halting service for Amtrak and SEPTA Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
SEPTA says a victim has died after being hit by an Amtrak train near the Cornwells Heights Station.
Train service was shut down in both directions for Amtrak Northeast for about an hour, but has since resumed with expected delays.
SEPTA still says regional rail service is suspended "until further notice."
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release further details about the deadly incident, and the victim has not been identified.
