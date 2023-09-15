Black bear spotted by residents in northern Bucks County

A black bear has been spotted in northern Bucks County.

Perkasie police say they’ve gotten several reports of residents seeing a black bear.

According to authorities, the last known sighting was near North 5th Street, between West Callowhill Street and Blooming Glen Road. Police thought the bear might have taken a southern turn towards Branch Road.

Black bear in Perkasie. Courtesy: Jordan Dhoble. (Courtesy: Jordan Dhoble)

Wildlife experts say black bears are more likely to be a bit more aggressive in August and September as they seek food before settling into hibernation for the winter.

They cautioned anyone seeing the bear should not approach it, but contact police immediately.