Blair Watts found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Jennifer Brown

A former business partner of a Montgomery County mother has been found guilty of first-degree murder in her death earlier this year.

After a day and a half of deliberations, a jury found Blair Watts guilty in the death of Jennifer Brown. The Montgomery County District Attorney announced the verdict on social media Wednesday afternoon.

They proceeded immediately to the sentencing phase, at which time Watts was sentenced to life in prison, according to officials.

Watts was led out of the courtroom, saying to FOX 29 cameras, "I didn't kill Jennifer Brown."

Montgomery County First Assistant District Attorney, Ed McCann, stated, in reply, "He’s been saying that from the beginning, but we just spent five days proving that he did. And, I think we proved it beyond any doubt. Frankly, I don’t really think reasonable doubt was an issue."

Prosecutors say all of the evidence kept pointing back to Watts.

Detectives say the 33-year-old was the last one to see Brown alive at her Royersford home on January 3rd. The two were business partners planning to open a restaurant called Birdie’s Kitchen in Phoenixville.

Investigators say on the day of her disappearance, Watts made two electronic transactions to himself from Brown’s cellphone, worth $17,000.

A police cadaver dog also detected human remains at Brown’s home and in the backseat of Watts’ red Jeep Cherokee.

The body of Jennifer Brown was found partially buried next to a business in Royersford, Pennsylvania two weeks after she was reported missing in early January.

Watts was later charged with Brown's murder after he initially reported her missing.

The trial began Dec. 6 and the case went to the jury Tuesday.

Authorities say they believed Brown was already dead at the time she was reported missing. Investigators say they believed Watts killed Brown on January 3, attempted to hide her body and then reported her missing.

Police searched Brown's home after she was reported missing, and found no signs of a struggle. Authorities also said her keys, work cellphone and other personal items were located in her home.

When Watts initially spoke to police, he told officers he had Brown's son, who has special needs, for a planned sleepover with his three children, but there were no clothes or medication sent along with him, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

One of Brown's son's teachers told authorities it was "highly unlikely" Brown would send her son somewhere without the medication he takes twice daily, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced.