Boathouse Row shows off brilliant, new light combinations in relighting ceremony

Let there be light!

After nearly a year in the dark, Boathouse Row is illuminated once again, as the iconic lights shine brightly against the night sky along the Schuylkill River.

A free public event will kicked off at 6 p.m. with speaking remarks from the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreations, and city officials.

FOX 29 got an inside look at the $2.1 million glow-up project earlier this week.

"We’ve removed those from existing lights and re-installed new lights with a more robust housing, which will give us a Boathouse Row that will be lit for many years to come," the the Fairmount Park Conservancy said.

The upgrades to the lights allow 16 million different color combinations and include an ability to twinkle.

