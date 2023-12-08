Bobby Pipkin, missing Pennsylvania man, found dead at scene of crash

article

The search for a Pennsylvania man who was reported missing late last month has come to a tragic end.

Delaware State Police announced Friday morning that Bobby Pipkin, 42, was identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash earlier this week.

Pipkin had been reported missing to Wilmington police back on Nov. 25, and was last seen leaving a family member’s birthday party on South Van Buren and Chestnut Streets at 1 a.m. that morning. He was driving a black 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport at the time of his disappearance.

On Thursday, Delaware State Police announced they were investigating a fatal crash after a passing motorist noticed a vehicle – a black Mitsubishi Outlander Sport - had gone off the road on Lancaster Pike in the area of Hercules Road.

Police believe the crash occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.