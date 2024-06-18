Expand / Collapse search
Body of 30-year-old man found in Schuylkill River: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 7:51pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are working to identify a man whose body was found in the Schuylkill River Tuesday. 

According to police, an unidentified 30-year-old Black male was found in the Schuylkill River near the 2400 block of Walnut Street at approximately 6:16 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 6:50 p.m. 

The Marine Unit was at the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 