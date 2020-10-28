Body camera footage, 911 audio to be released from deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

The city plans on releasing body camera footage and 911 audio in the near future from the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw promised a fair and thorough investigation into the shooting that has sparked two consecutive nights of unrest in the city. She adds Wallace's family will have a chance to view the materials first.

Outlaw also said the police department should move “as soon as possible” to integrate with mental health services.

On Monday afternoon, police say two officers responded to a call for a man with a weapon on the 6100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m.

The officers were met by a man who police say was carrying a knife, and officers ordered him to drop the knife multiple times. Police say the man, later identified as 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., did not comply with those orders and followed the officers around the street with the knife in hand.

Advertisement

The two officers then discharged their firearms, firing at least 14 shots, striking Wallace in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Video of the incident shows Wallace's mother following him, trying to get him to drop the knife, before the officers opened fire. Family members say Wallace was suffering a mental health crisis. The officers did not have tasers.

Walter Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by police Monday afternoon.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

53 officers injured, 172 arrested after deadly police shooting sparks consecutive nights of unrest

Police sergeant suffers broken leg after being struck by pickup truck in West Philadelphia

Philly police add security at headquarters amid violence

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest