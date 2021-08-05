Body discovered in creek in Bristol Borough, police say

article

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Otter Creek in Bristol Borough.

The discovery was made by a fisherman around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews from Bristol Borough, Bristol Township and Bensalem responded to assist with the recovery. Due to the location of the body, fire crews were dispatched by boat and by land through the dense wooded area to reach the body.

Investigators have made a tentative identification on the male and are attempting to notify the family.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7812 ext 2425.



