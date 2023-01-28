Body found in woods near railroad tracks in Port Richmond, police say

A suspicious death investigation is underway after police say a decomposed body was found in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section late Friday night.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East Tioga Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.

A decomposed body was found in a wooded area near the railroad tracks, according to reports. They were pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death. No further details, including age or gender, have been released at this time.