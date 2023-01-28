Two men shot in the head during deadly Saturday morning shootings, Philadelphia police say

article

Two separate shootings erupted Saturday morning in Philadelphia, leaving two men dead.

Police says the first shots were fired near a shopping plaza on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest just after 6:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Hours later, a 62-year-old man was also found shot in the head on West Godfrey Avenue in Olney around 9:20 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No weapon has been recovered in either fatal shooting, and no arrests made. Both are under investigation.