Two men shot in the head during deadly Saturday morning shootings, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two separate shootings erupted Saturday morning in Philadelphia, leaving two men dead.
Police says the first shots were fired near a shopping plaza on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest just after 6:30 a.m.
A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Hours later, a 62-year-old man was also found shot in the head on West Godfrey Avenue in Olney around 9:20 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No weapon has been recovered in either fatal shooting, and no arrests made. Both are under investigation.