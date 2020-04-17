Body found inside burning car at dealership in Cherry Hill

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car at a dealership in Cherry Hill.

Police say the gruesome discovery was made around 9:20 p.m. in a gated parking lot behind the Jaguar-Land Rover dealership on Route 70.

Emergency responders reportedly found the car engulfed in flames and a body burned beyond recognition.

Authorities are working to confirm who the person was and what events lead to their death.

Car dealerships are deemed non-essential in New Jersey and remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

