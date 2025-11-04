Bomb threat made against Ewing High School on Election Day deemed unfounded
EWING, N.J. - A bomb threat made against a New Jersey high school being used as a polling location for Election Day was deemed unfounded, according to investigators.
What we know:
Officers were called to Ewing High School just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after they received information about a bomb threat made against the school.
Police say the building was deemed safe after a thorough search by officers and K-9 teams.
"At this time, there is no active threat and the school has been deemed safe," police reported.
No classes were being held at the high school on Tuesday due to Election Day.
What we don't know:
Police have not reported any arrests.