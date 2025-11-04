Bomb threat made against Ewing High School on Election Day deemed unfounded

The Brief A bomb threat was made against Ewing High School the morning of Election Day, according to police. Ewing High School is a polling location for voters just outside the state's capital. Students and faculty did not have school on Tuesday.



A bomb threat made against a New Jersey high school being used as a polling location for Election Day was deemed unfounded, according to investigators.

What we know:

Officers were called to Ewing High School just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after they received information about a bomb threat made against the school.

Police say the building was deemed safe after a thorough search by officers and K-9 teams.

"At this time, there is no active threat and the school has been deemed safe," police reported.

No classes were being held at the high school on Tuesday due to Election Day.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests.