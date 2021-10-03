Bond set at more than $5 million for former student accused of shooting principal at YES Prep

article

The man accused of shooting a principal at YES Prep Southwest Secondary had his bail set for more than $5 million.

Officials say Dexter Kelsey, 25, shot through the glass door in the front of the school building, located in southwest Houston midday Friday. From there, he was able to get into the school and opened fire. Police say Kelsey is a former student of the school and confessed to his role in the shooting.

The school's principal, Eric Espinoza, was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital in serious condition. However, officials say Espinoza was released from the hospital the same day, and while the bullet remains in his back it didn't impact any vital organs. No other staff members and no students were injured.

It's still unclear what the motive was, but officials say he entered the school with the intention of shooting a staff member due to a grudge stemming from 2015.

During a court trial held Saturday, where Kelsey did not appear due to medical reasons, he was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and discharge of a firearm toward a habitation. Bail for the former charge has been set at $5 million and $250,000.

Under his bail conditions, Kelsey is to not have any contact with the victims, with YES prep Schools, be subject to 24-hour house arrest, GPS monitoring, travel restricted to Harris Co. and surrounding areas.

Currently, the 25-year-old does not have a public defender and was said by court officials to be an "extreme danger" to the community.

