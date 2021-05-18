Borgata's Bobby Flay Steak restaurant not closing until fall

article

A celebrity restaurant at Atlantic City’s Borgata casino will remain open through the end of summer.

Bobby Flay Steak had been scheduled to close on June 30. But the casino and the restaurant’s parent company, Bold Food, decided to extend its operations through the end of the summer.

The eatery is closing due to a change in both sides’ business plans, but both sides decided to take advantage of higher customer demand during the summer.

The exact closing date has not yet been determined. Borgata will launch a new restaurant in the same space after the closing.

