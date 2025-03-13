'Box Demon' seen on Pennsylvania doorbell camera identified by police

The mystery of who was behind the paper mask is over.

Police in North York County, Pennsylvania, say they have identified the ‘Box Demon’ who left an unsettling message on a local resident's doorbell camera.

What we know:

The Box Demon introduced themselves on Monday night in an unsettling doorbell video that was later shared by the Northern York Police Department.

"I am the Box Demon…I am the Box Demon," a voice is heard saying from behind a handmade paper mask.

Police said the person left behind a large empty cardboard box and walked away from the home.

"I leave you with this gift….this box is a gift for you," the voice says.

Less than 24 hours after the disturbing doorbell camera video gained national attention, police say they have identified the person behind the mask.

Investigators did not publicly share the person's identity and said there is no threat to the public.

The homeowner was made aware of the update and told police they did not wish to speak further about the incident.

What we don't know:

While the mystery of the person behind the mask is over, the reason why the ‘Box Demon’ visited the house remains unanswered.

Police said the homeowner who received a visit from the Box Demon does not wish to speak about the incident.