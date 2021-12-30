Boy, 13, fatally hit by car while crossing street with group of teens in Delaware, police say

article

Delaware State Police say a young teen was fatally struck by a car while crossing an intersection with a group of teens Wednesday night in Smyrna.

According to police, four juveniles were using the crosswalk at the intersection of Route 7 and Milltown Road around 9 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old man struck a 13-year-old boy.

The victim, who was not named by police, was thrown into the shoulder of the road during the collision. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car and the other teens were not injured, according to police. Investigators do not believe that impairment played a factor in the deadly crash.

The intersection of Route 7 and Milltown Road was closed overnight for over three hours.

