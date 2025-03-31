Boy, 13 shot in face in Feltonville critical: police

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot in the face in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood Monday afternoon. He is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.



The Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Feltonville Monday.

A juvenile was injured in the shooting.

What we know:

At around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 4900 block of B Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Police were able to recover a weapon.

A juvenile boy is being held for investigation.