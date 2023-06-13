Boy, 14, charged for opening fire on teens in drive-by shooting: Berks County DA

What began as a fight at a house party, ended with a shooting involving three teenage boys over the weekend.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were walking on Reading Avenue in Berks County when they were struck by bullets coming from a car that pulled up beside them.

They were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital, but their conditions are not known.

Police later identified a 14-year-old boy from Montgomery County as the shooter, according to the DA's office.

The suspect told police that the shooting was in response to a physical fight at house party nearby. He also said he no longer had the firearm, which was given to him by a juvenile acquaintance, officials say.

Two shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon has been recovered.

The 14-year-old suspect is charged as a juvenile with criminal homicide attempt, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.