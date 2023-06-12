Search for missing swimmer in Gloucester County lake reaches more than 12 hours

Officials say a swimmer is still missing more than 12 hours after crews set out on an extensive search at a Gloucester County lake.

Reports of a "submerged" person at Alcyon Lake in Pitman prompted a response from emergency crews Sunday night.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search, which borough officials say will "go on for some time."

MORE HEADLINES:

The search continued Monday morning, more than 12 hours after it began.

No further details have been released at this time.