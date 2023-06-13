Wanted: Man hit daughter with beer bottle, abandoned kids in drug-filled Bensalem hotel, police say

article

Three kids were found alone in a hotel room littered with drugs and a loaded handgun magazine after police say their father left them in the middle of the night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Juan Vega Figueroa in Bensalem, Bucks County.

He is accused of fleeing the Red Roof Inn on Street Road after hitting his 15-year-old daughter in the head with a beer bottle during an argument. He left behind his three children, ages 12, 15 and 16.

A total of 110 baggies of suspected Fentanyl, extended Glock magazine loaded with 10 live rounds and additional rounds nearby were seized from the hotel room, police say.

The children were turned over to Bucks County Children and Youth, where their grandmother eventually took custody of them.

Figueroa is wanted for simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

