Boy, 15, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gloucester Twp. boy

A 15-year-old Sewell, New Jersey boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Officials with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that the 15-year-old was charged and taken into custody.

Gloucester Township Police were called to a residence on the unit block of Gable Court August 8th, just before noon, on the report of a person shot.

Responding officers found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old was handling the firearm recklessly and it went off, hitting the victim. The 15-year-old is being held at the Camden County Youth Detention Facility.