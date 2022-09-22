Boy, 16, critically wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from three gunshot wounds to the back.

He was driven to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.