Boy, 4, found safe after Pennsylvania State Police issued missing endangered person alert
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania boy who briefly went missing on Friday and prompted state police to issue an alert has been found.
Authorities first reported the 4-year-old boy missing from Lower Macungie Township in Lehigh County around 7 p.m.
The child's last known location, police said, was somewhere in the township on Friday afternoon.
Hours after Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person alert, authorities said the child was found safe.
No information was provided about what caused the child's brief disappearance.