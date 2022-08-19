Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 4, found safe after Pennsylvania State Police issued missing endangered person alert

Published 
Updated 11:34PM
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania boy who briefly went missing on Friday and prompted state police to issue an alert has been found. 

Authorities first reported the 4-year-old boy missing from Lower Macungie Township in Lehigh County around 7 p.m. 

The child's last known location, police said, was somewhere in the township on Friday afternoon. 

Hours after Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person alert, authorities said the child was found safe. 

No information was provided about what caused the child's brief disappearance. 