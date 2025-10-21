Brandon Graham comes out of retirement to rejoin Eagles

The Brief Brandon Graham announced on Tuesday that he is coming out of retirement and returning to the Philadelphia Eagles. Graham, 37, announced his retirement in March after helping the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in less than 10 years. A Philadelphia football legend, Graham has played the most games all-time with the Eagles with 206.



Less than a year after Brandon Graham announced his retirement, the 37-year-old will re-join the 5-2 Eagles.

Graham, the Eagles franchise leader in games played with 206, shared the news on Tuesday's episode of the Brandon Graham Unblocked podcast.

The backstory:

Drafted 13th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles out of the University of Michigan in the 2010 draft, Graham's career in Philadelphia spanned 15 years.

Graham, 37, went on to play 206 games with the Eagels – the most in franchise history, ahead of Jason Kelce (193) and Fletcher Cox (188).

He became known as one of the Eagles' locker room leaders, and etched his moment in Philadelphia sports history with a strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

What we know:

Graham's return comes as the Eagles defensive front could use some reinforcements following the offseason departure of Josh Sweat and recent injuries.

Nolan Smith Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo were placed on the Injured List with triceps injuries, and Za'Darius Smith abruptly retired last week.

What we don't know:

The details of Graham's new contract with the Eagles have not been shared.

What they're saying:

Graham announced his retirement in March during a press conference at the Eagles NovaCare practice facility.

"I gave everything I had, everything I had in this," Graham said while fighting back tears. "I don't have no regrets."

Graham reflected on coming to Philadelphia with high expectations as a first-round draft pick and his relationship with the fans that "didn't start so tight."

"You made me work for this and I appreciate you for that," Graham said about the fans, who he called "the heartbeat of the city."

Graham's past and current teammates Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson and Fletcher Cox were just a few players who attended Graham's retirement press conference.