Brick stack at former FMC site in Delaware County to be demolished

You may hear a loud bank in Marcus Hook on Tuesday as the brick stack at the former FMC site will be demolished at 11 a.m.

According to the Borough of Marcus Hook, the stack is located at the intersection of 10th and Penn Avenue.

Residents who live directly in the area of the demolitions were notified by IMC, the company responsible for the site's demolition and construction.

Roads in the area will be closed for several hours and people are urged to avoid the area between 10 a.m. to noon.

The implosion of the stack is the final part of the demolition process in the area to clear a group of abandoned buildings.