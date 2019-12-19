Brigantine man creates calendar for stranded cars on beach

With only a few days left in 2019, one shore town has a special calendar to celebrate 2020.

At Riptide Bait and Tackle, Andy Grossman creates satirical calendars to make fun of drivers that don’t follow New Jersey beaches rules about vehicles on the shore.

During summer months, Brigantine’s Cove, where Grossman’s store is located, is a popular place to drive out on to the beach.

The results usually aren’t great as the soft sand causes the cars to sink and become stranded.

There are signs at the entrance that warns beachgoers that vehicles must have valid permits and must be properly equipped, but drivers don’t always follow the rules.

For every car that gets stranded on the beach, Grossman puts one of the cars into the calendar. One for every month.

“When I call the people back, it is like they are getting the golden ticket. I am Willy Wonka. They are all excited. I am like hey, it is your lucky day,” Grossman told FOX 29’s Bill Rohrer.

While Grossman plans to sell the calendars, 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to the True Spirit Coalition in Brigantine.

“We assume everyone has common sense… Evidently there are 12 people that I know that didn’t,” Grossman added.

He hopes that the calendar serves as a reminder for people to think twice before driving on the beach.

A warning to obey the rules of the beach or you may be part of next year’s 2021 calendar.

