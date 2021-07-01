Authorities search for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed volunteer firefighter in Bristol Twp.

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a hit-and-run-driver who struck and killed a volunteer firefighter in Bristol Township.

It happened on the 5500 block of Bristol Pike in Bristol Township on June 29 around 1 a.m.

Daniel Santiago, 53, a Bristol Borough resident, was riding his bicycle on the right lane of the southbound side of Bristol Pike when he was struck.

Any involved vehicle likely has front-end damage.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs. If you wish to donate, please click here.

If you have any information on the crash, please call the Bristol Township Police Sgt. C.J. Winik or Officer Pat Kitchenman at 267-812-3053. Winik can also be reached by email at cwinik142@bristoltpd.org.

