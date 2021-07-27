Broad daylight shooting caught on camera in North Philadelphia

An attempted shooting was caught on camera in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on July 18 at approximately 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Perkiomen Street.

Surveillance footage shows an unknown Black male firing a handgun multiple times at the 30-year-old male victim.

When police officers arrived on scene, they discovered four vehicle with bullet holes and six .40 caliber FCCs.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The suspect is described as being a Black male wearing a gray T-shirt with "New Balance" on the front, black shorts, and gray and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

