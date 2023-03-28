Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 injured, police say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are on scene in the city after a double shooting in broad daylight, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of North 20th Street in the city's North Philadelphia section just after 12:45 p.m.

According to officials, a 35-year-old man was shot five times in the upper body and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

A second man was grazed in the side and transported by fire department medics to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, police say.

Authorities say the scene was held for investigators, but no arrests have been made.