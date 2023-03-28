Police: Man dies after being struck by 2 cars in Southwest Philadelphia; second driver sought

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian who later died in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities say officers with the 12th District responded to the intersection of Island and Woodland Avenues just after 2 a.m.

According to police, when officers and medics arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man lying on Island Avenue with severe trauma to his body.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said that Medics pronounced him dead on the scene at 2:13 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators the man was crossing Island Avenue when the driver of a Nissan struck him. That driver, identified as a 65-year-old man, stayed on scene, police say.

After being struck by the Nissan, the man's body was launched into the northbound lane, where another car ran over the man and fled the crash scene, according to Small.

Authorities say they are searching for a dark or black-colored Sedan last seen going north on Island Avenue.

According to investigators, witnesses and the first car's driver are being interviewed.