Broad Street Run 2022: When and how to register

article

The 42nd Blue Cross Broad Street Run is set to return to its traditional spring date in just a few months and registration will open for some as soon as next week.

After the COVID-19 pandemic has forced major changes to dates and formats over the past two years, the race is expected to look a little more normal this year.

2022's iteration of the 10-mile race will be in person and participants must be fully vaccinated in order to take part. Runners will also have the option to participate in a virtual run.

Masks will also be required for participants at the start and finish lines and volunteers will be required to wear masks throughout the race.

Officials also say 'Cheer Zones' and finishing area activities have been suspended for the 2022 race, and spectators are encouraged to cheer runners on from home.

How to register for the Broad Street Run

Registration for the run opens at midnight on Monday Feb. 7 for runners who are guaranteed entry.

Guaranteed entrants include runners who have competed in at least 10 consecutive races, as well as runners who deferred their place in 2020 or 2021.

Those entrants will be guaranteed a spot as long as they register before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The lottery for all other registrants will open at midnight on Monday, Feb. 14. Lottery registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.

To register or find more registration information, click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter