Broad Street Run 2022: Winners Announced

article

Over 27,000 runners returned for the 42nd annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run. Below are the award winners by category of the ten-mile road race.

Award winners

Wheelchair - Female

Emelia Perry - 42:45 (the fastest overall)

Wheelchair - Male

Matt Helm - 56:07

Patrick McCloskey - 1:03:00

Benjamin Baker - 1:14:00

Wheelchair - Male Masters

Jim Thompson - 1:05:00

Scott Bretherick - 1:08:00

Rob Leiser - 1:37:00

Female

Sarah Naibei - 52:04

Amber Zimmerman - 52:40

Damaris Areba - 53:00

Jenna Mulhern - 54:15

Carmen Graves - 56:05

Male

Advertisement