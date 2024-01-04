Brothers serve as mayors of neighboring New Jersey towns

A new political family is budding in New Jersey after two brothers made their mark by becoming mayors of neighboring towns.

John Giovannitti was recently sworn in as mayor of Paulsboro by his brother, Vince, the mayor of neighboring Gibbstown.

The two Gloucester County towns share two borderlines, according to the mayors, and their town centers are only a five minute drive.

"To get to Johnny's house it's 5 minutes," said Vince on Good Day Philadelphia. "I could run to his house."

The Giovannittis were born and raised in the Paulsboro-area, coming from a family of seven siblings with Vince being the youngest.

They credited their parents for instilling hometown pride that they say "set the standard" for wanting to give back to their communities.

"We come from a family that gives back," John said. "My mom's side, my dad's side, involved with the church, PTA, coaching little league and sports like that, and so I think it was just a natural progression to get involved."

Vince, who is in his second term as mayor of Gibbstown, said he was excited when he learned that his brother was running for mayor of Paulsboro. Both had previously served as councilors in their towns and became council presidents.

While their towns may be close, both face unique problems that the brothers hope to solve. Vince highlighted Greenwich Township's hardships with rain water drainage, and Vince is eyeing a new municipal building and changes to the town's trash ordinance.

"Whatever (John) needs, I'm there for him," said Vince.

When asked about future political aspirations, both brothers seemed content in their current roles as mayor. Vince, however, quipped that he believes he "could do a good job" as the state's governor.