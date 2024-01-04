76ers Joel Embiid puts Philadelphia penthouse on the market for $5.5 million

Want to live like a Philadelphia sports star? Here's your chance!

Joel Embiid has just listed his Philadelphia penthouse, and it can all be yours for a whopping $5.5 million.

You'll certainly feel on top of the world in this 35,000-square foot penthouse, with two-story windows overlooking the city.

There's also an open-concept living and dining room, gourmet kitchen and two bedrooms and bathrooms.

And don't forget the lighted staircase leading to a private rooftop decked out with a pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.

Living the Philly luxe life!