Bruce Springsteen joining Obama for Philadelphia concert to support Harris next week

"The Boss" is coming back to Philadelphia - this time to show his support for Kamala Harris with just two weeks to go until Election Day.

Bruce Springsteen will join former President Barack Obama for a concert and rally in Philadelphia on October 28.

The "When We Vote We Win" event comes as Springsteen endorsed Harris on social media earlier this month.

"Friends, fans and the press have asked me who I’m supporting in this most important of elections," he said in an Instagram video. "And with full knowledge that my opinions are no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens. Here’s my answer: I’m supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president, and opposing Donald Trump and J.D. Vance."

The New Jersey rock icon went on to call Trump" the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."

"Everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen, but like you, I’ve only got one vote, and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have," he concluded. "That’s why, come Nov. 5, I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Further details about the concert have yet to be released, but Springsteen is set to headline and Obama campaigns for both Harris and Walz.