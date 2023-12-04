Bucks County corrections officer arrested for New York state murder: US Marshals

A local jail became the scene of an arrest this weekend when officials say a corrections officer was identified as a murder suspect.

Aaron A. Mayers, 25, was wanted in New York state for a murder case. He was employed as a corrections officer at the Bucks County Department of Corrections on Route 611.

Officials say an arrest warrant prompted a response from U.S. Marshals and Doylestown Township Police Saturday morning.

Mayers was taken into custody at the county jail without incident, according to authorities.

Details of the murder case have yet to be released, along with any potential extradition instructions for Mayers.