Attempted robbery escalates into deadly shooting inside West Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man was inside his home when police say he was killed in an attempted robbery turned shooting Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Farson Street for reports of shots fired at the hWest Philadelphia home around 5:30 a.m.
They discovered a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.
Police say he was initially stable and talking, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.
No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered as police investigate the homicide.