Bucks County couple share rare milestone of 80 years of wedded bliss

The Brief A Bucks County couple recently marked a major milestone, and a pretty rare one at that, as they just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. They were married in 1945 when a stamp cost three cents, gas was 21 cents a gallon and a dozen eggs cost 58 cents.



A lot has changed over the decades, since 1945, but not one couple and their love for each other. The Bucks County couple are celebrating 80 years of wedded bliss.

Love is in the air:

Margaret and Jim St. Clair area certainly an inspiration. The Levittown couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary of May 21st, surrounded by family.

Margaret says they get along great, "We're a good example really as far as marriage goes." And, she says he was just the right one, "I don't know. I just fell in love."

The backstory:

She is now 100. Jim is 99. They were high school sweethearts at Blairsville High School in western Pennsylvania. The two met at the local skating rink.

Jim explains, "I was 16, at a skating rink. Not much there. Learned how to skate together." It was 1944 and the two became best friends.

Jim says, "I worked in a small grocery store, and I got to meet everybody, but she had the personality, more than any of the other girls and she's still the same way."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Timeline:

World War II was in full swing and Jim went off to serve in the navy. The two tied the knot while he was home on leave. They'd spend the first six months of their marriage at an airbase in San Diego. They had three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Big picture view:

So, 80 years later - what's their secret?

Jim and Margaret agree.

"Keep your mouth shut. I try to keep my mouth shut," Jim laughed.

Margaret added, "I keep my mouth shut. We agree on everything pretty much."

Their sense of humor is definitely high on the list too.

They say, "You gotta give and take. Give and take. That's what we do, right? I give and he takes. She was the caboose commander on the runaway train."

Margaret and Jim live independently and enjoy spending time in their backyard holding hands. They say, "We go to bed, we hold hands. I bet my neighbor wonders. She looks over and we're holding hands."

And get this - Margaret still makes Jim breakfast every morning.

Jim says, "She always has something ready. Sometimes it’s terrible, but I eat it anyway."

Margaret added, jokingly, "He better eat it, or he can cook it himself."

Jim retorted, "She's the nicest girl I ever knew."

"80 years of this," Margaret joked.

Jim replied, "She's been happy every year."

The Guinness world record for the longest living marriage is currently held by a Brazilian couple at 84 years.