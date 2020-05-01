Bucks County family credits faith for 100-year-old woman’s recovery from COVID-19

A Bucks County family is crediting their faith for a 100-year-old woman's recovery from COVID-19.

Edith Brachman, 100, was diagnosed with COVD-19 last month. She had celebrated her 100th birthday last summer and moved to a Bucks County nursing home over the winter.

“They called me and said she was tested positive," her son BIll said.

Kelly asked for prayers on her Facebook page and they poured in. They got the call last Thursday that she beat the virus.

"Even the people at the nursing home today that were letting us in there were completely amazed," Kelly said.

While the nursing home is still closed to visitors, Kelly and BIll were able to see her at the window of the nursing home.

