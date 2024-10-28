Bucks County farm still awaiting rain amid daunting drought conditions

While the lack of rain has brought forth many beautiful days, it is causing problems for farmers across our region, including in Bucks County, who are waiting for a day of rain.

"This section right here is about two acres so, normally we would get about a 100 bushels of soybean out of here, these didn’t even grow enough to harvest them," said Mark Hockman, Part Owner/Operator of Penn View Farm in Hilltown Township in Bucks County.

The reason is because of the drought conditions that have been hitting farmers hard across the region, like Hockman.

"Every farmer in the area is definitely dealing with it, we do talk, it’s been a concern not just in the past couple of weeks, it’s been probably since July 4th it’s been a concern," said Hockman.

Hockman says their yields are less than half of what they should be, evidence of that can be seen with their soy beans and their corn.

"Luckily we had enough yield out of the corn, soybeans, and hay to be able to feed our animals for the next year, but there was no surplus or extra to sell to local mills for human or animal consumption to be sold elsewhere," said Hockman.

Hockman says even more concerning is their wells that supply the drinking water for their cattle, who each drink on average 50 gallons of water a day.

"It’s concerning, it’s in the back of your mind that these wells might start going dry, therefore we may not have any water for the cows and the rest of the livestock to drink, at that point you don’t know what to do," said Hockman.

That’s why like many farmers in the area, he is keeping his eyes on the forecast and is hopeful they’ll get several inches of rain soon.

"It’s been over a month at least in Hilltown Township that we’ve even had a drop of rain so, that’s what’s getting concerning now, because this is the longest stretch that we’ve ever seen without rain," said Hockman.

Hockman says while the impact of these conditions won’t immediately impact the public, in the long run, if they can’t grow enough crops, it will only make the cost rise for the consumer.